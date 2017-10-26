If she had a million dollars: Halifax woman wants to buy Shannon Park lands for Indigenous community

A Halifax woman is trying to buy Shannon Park to donate the land back to an Indigenous community.

Anne Kuersten hopes to raise $1 million to buy the land, and then hand it over to Millbrook First Nation.

“Why me? Why not?” as a non-Indigenous woman, Kuersten said it’s important as a member of the “dominate culture” to restore the balance.

“That really can come from anybody…If the public decides this is important enough to donate some money to, then I just feel like it gives it more validation.”

Kuersten said she believes this is a way to make right what she sees as an unfair transaction for the Millbrook community, who were given a “small” land donation when Shannon Park was taken over by the Canada Lands Company (CLC).

“It’s about people of Halifax and Nova Scotia having the opportunity to make a powerful statement of how we want our city to be,” she said.

Shannon Park is located on Dartmouth’s waterfront with 30 hectares of free space. The Department of National Defense (DND) formerly owned the park from the 1950s to 2003 for a military community base. The Canada Lands Company (CLC) purchased it for redevelopment in 2014.

About four-hectares of land was donated to the Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development Canada during the land transfer.

After months of trying to find more information of the previous “small” donation to the Millbrook First Nations community, Kuersten said she was tired of waiting around for answers.

The idea first came to her from a conversation with a friend, Kuersten said.

“I told her I felt like I was being stonewalled at every turn.”

She said they then came up with the idea to buy it themselves, and Kuersten went home that night to create the GoFundMe fundraiser page.

“What it comes down to is the money,” Kuersten said, as she does not expect CLC to give Millbrook the land “out of the goodness of their hearts”.

HRM has pitched the site for a number of developments, including in Amazon’s new headquarters bid.

Kuersten said she also thinks this is about citizens choosing to make a stand.

“I think it would be a missed opportunity,” said Kuersten about using the land for anything other than a donation to the Indigenous community.

“This is a once in a lifetime [chance]… we’re probably the only city in the world that has a big chunk of land sitting empty and we can do with what she wants with it.”

Kuersten said pointing fingers won’t help the situation, nor will changing the past, but the future can be redirected.

“We can’t change the fact that our ancestors strong-armed First Nation ancestors off their land. But this is a different era. We are a modern city with modern values, one of which is the inclusion of other cultures,” she said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Kuersten has raised $125. While she said she cannot predict the response from the public or the CLC, Kuersten plans to donate the money raised to the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre if her efforts are unsuccessful.