Nova Scotia woman gets 10-year pet ban after SPCA finds dogs in distress

A Nova Scotia woman is banned from owning animals for 10 years after the SPCA had to put down two dogs found in distress in her home.

Sarah Roberts of Chester Basin was sentenced on Oct. 20 after pleading guilty to a charge under the Animal Protection Act of permitting an animal to be in distress.

In a news release, the SPCA said it received a tip from the public in September 2016, and animal cruelty officers went to Roberts’ home.

They found one dog in critical distress and another dog suffering from a “chronic severe illness.”

“Both dogs were taken into custody and unfortunately had to be humanely euthanized,” the release said.

Necropsies performed at the Truro Agriculture pathology lab showed the dogs had severe illnesses.