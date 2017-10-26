One person dead after vehicle leaves road in Nova Scotia
The RCMP say the victim died at the scene and the investigation is continuing.
One person is dead after a vehicle left a road and crashed in Nova Scotia.
The RCMP in Yarmouth say the incident happened at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 308 in the community of Belleville North.
Police say the driver died at the scene and was the only person inside the vehicle.
In a release, the RCMP doesn’t give the age or gender of the victim but said the investigation is ongoing.