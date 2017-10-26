'Telling our own stories:' New YouTube channel aims to showcase what it means to be African Nova Scotian

A Canada 150 project has led to the creation of a new YouTube channel that will allow young African Nova Scotians to tell their own stories.



The Africentric Learning Institute received funding to help youth use readily accessible technology (their own smartphones and tablets) to record and capture videos highlighting the important, positive and original stories happening in their communities.



On Wednesday night, 10 young people who participated in the project shared their documentaries/short films during a well-attended special screening at the Black Cultural Centre.



“The subject of these was either something about African Nova Scotian history, culture, community or an important historical figure or important person in the community today,” explained Nzingha Millar, one of the project’s co-coordinators.



“We want training for people who are interested in contributing to our online media channel and also to have those skills in our community. This is very much needed because we need better representation in the media, and that will come from representing ourselves and telling our own stories.”



Although the Canada 150 project officially ends in December, Millar said the Africentric Learning Institute plans to use the initiative as a jumping off point for a larger independent project that will continue via their YouTube channel.



While the target age for participants is youth between the ages of 10 and 25, Millar said they welcome contributions from any African Nova Scotians interested in sharing their stories. Youth who want to get in on the Canada 150 project before December can go to the Africentric TV Facebook page.



“We want to share what it means to be African Nova Scotian in Canada as part of the Canada 150 celebrations and we targeted youth because of the fact that our young people are disproportionately affected by the media and by social media,” Millar explained.



“We want to mirror a positive image of ourselves as African Nova Scotians and to become the subject of discussions that have to do with us and our communities rather than be the object and have those stories written by others.”



Instead of youth being simply content consumers, Millar said the goal is to make them content creators.



“I think that while this is a cutting edge new program and a new approach to dealing with the lack of positive media representing the African Nova Scotian community, we have to pay homage to some of the really pioneering film makers, documentary makers and journalists from our community,” she said.



“We’d like to definitely pay homage to those that have paved the way and to also follow in their footsteps.”



The videos presented during Wednesday night’s screening are expected to be available for public online viewing by Friday via the Africentric Learning Institute’s YouTube channel.