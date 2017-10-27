Halifax police investigating sexual assault on Mount Saint Vincent campus

Halifax police are investigating a sexual assault that happened on Mount Saint Vincent University campus.

A statement from the university Friday morning said police were on campus, and the investigation is in its early stages.

“We realize that this incident may be distressing to members of the Mount community,” the statements said.

Police spokesperson Const. Dianne Penfound said police received a report of a sexual assault in the area of Mount Saint Vincent University at 4:24 a.m. on Friday, but she had no other details.