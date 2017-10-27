Nineteen-year-old man arrested after sexual assault in woods of Halifax campus

HALIFAX — Police arrested a 19-year-old man Friday after an alleged sexual assault of a young woman in a wooded area of Mount Saint University in Halifax.

Investigators say the incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. when a man approached a woman in her twenties outside Vinnie's Pub on the campus.

Officers say the suspect pulled the woman into a wooded area and sexually assaulted her.

The man was identified and taken into custody on Friday morning without incident in the Westwood Residence at Mount Saint Vincent University.

Police say the man didn't know the woman, and while he is believed to have been staying in one of the university residences, but he is not a student at Mount Saint Vincent University.

A police news release says officers work closely with victims to ensure they're willing to proceed with a police investigation, which includes giving a statement about the incident.