Hold onto your umbrellas: Wind warning issued for Halifax

A wind warning has been issued for Halifax as the region braces for gusts around 90 kilometres per hour.

According to an Environment Canada release, a low pressure system near Cape Hatteras on Sunday afternoon will continue to intensify as it approaches New England Sunday night and Monday.

Strong southeast winds with gusts up to 90 km/h will develop over western Nova Scotia on Monday morning and spread to eastern Nova Scotia in the afternoon.

The release said wind warnings are issued when “there is a significant risk of damaging winds.”

Winds should diminish below the warning criteria of 90 km/h Monday afternoon over western areas of the province, and then the rest of the province in the evening.