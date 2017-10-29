Man charged after drawing knife against driver in Bedford Highway road rage incident

A Halifax man is facing charges after police say he pulled a knife on another driver in a road rage incident on the Bedford Highway.

At 12:27 p.m. Sunday, Halifax police responded to the area of Skylark Street and Melody Drive after a report of man threatening another man with a knife.

Police learned that the victim was travelling north on the Bedford Highway when he honked his horn at another vehicle that was merging towards him.

Both vehicles turned left on Melody Drive, and the first vehicle stopped at the intersection with Skylark Street. The driver left his car and threatened the second driver while holding a knife, police said.

The suspect returned to his car and left the area, heading towards Flamingo Drive. The vehicle car was found at the intersection of Flamingo Drive and Skylark Street, and the driver was arrested without incident.

The knife was recovered and no one was injured.