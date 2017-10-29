Man charged after drawing knife against driver in Bedford Highway road rage incident
Police said the man threatened the victim who had honked at him as he was merging.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A Halifax man is facing charges after police say he pulled a knife on another driver in a road rage incident on the Bedford Highway.
At 12:27 p.m. Sunday, Halifax police responded to the area of Skylark Street and Melody Drive after a report of man threatening another man with a knife.
Police learned that the victim was travelling north on the Bedford Highway when he honked his horn at another vehicle that was merging towards him.
Both vehicles turned left on Melody Drive, and the first vehicle stopped at the intersection with Skylark Street. The driver left his car and threatened the second driver while holding a knife, police said.
The suspect returned to his car and left the area, heading towards Flamingo Drive. The vehicle car was found at the intersection of Flamingo Drive and Skylark Street, and the driver was arrested without incident.
The knife was recovered and no one was injured.
A 43-year-old Halifax man has since been released from custody. He will appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto police officer facing discipline for 'relationship' with student
-
A homeless couple enslaved and abused, their child abducted, a family now shattered
-
B.C. court approves migrant workers' class-action lawsuit against Mac’s Convenience Stores
-
Abandoned Shaughnessy: how empty mansions are changing Vancouver's toniest neighbourhood