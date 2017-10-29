Man wearing doctor’s mask pulls gun on Halifax woman in one of two attempted robberies

Police are investigating after two people were threatened in the early hours of Sunday morning in different parts of Halifax.

In the first case, just after midnight Saturday a 21-year-old man was cutting through a path behind the former TUNS (Technical University of Nova Scotia, now home to Dalhousie’s Sexton Campus) off Barrington Street.

He was approached by three men who demanded his cellphone and money. One of the suspects told the man he had a knife, but none was seen. The victim yelled for help and ran from the area. He was not injured.

The only description of the suspects was that they were white men. The matter is still under investigation.

Just after 1 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was walking in the area of Duncan Street near Chebucto Road, when she was approached by a man who pulled a handgun out of his pocket and demanded money.

The woman did not have any money, and police say the suspect left the area. She was not injured.

The area was checked by numerous police units, including a K-9. No one of interest was found.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, 6'0 tall, average build, about 22 years old, and was wearing a black hoodie, dark pants and a doctor's mask.