Halifax to handle its own parking enforcement after contractor kicked to curb

After years of issues with contractors, Halifax is taking parking enforcement matters into its own hands.

The current contract with G4S is not being renewed on Nov. 14 after one year of a potential five-year agreement.

“We’re not getting into specifics, but just overall, their performance didn’t meet the expectations that were laid out at the beginning of the contract,” municipal spokesperson Nick Ritcey said in an interview.

Ritcey said the company wasn’t meeting staffing requirements, but that’s just one factor. The company was also criticized earlier this year for writing tickets for obscure parking infractions.

After Nov. 14, the municipality’s own compliance officers will handle ticketing. Currently, there are 21 officers that can “assist the core parking enforcement team,” and the municipality is going to hire nine focused on parking.

“There will be a short gap between when the nine new people will be hired,” Ritcey said.

“We’re asking for the public’s patience as we get to a full complement of enforcement officers, but we will be trying to make that transition as seamless as possible for sure.”

G4S was the fourth contractor to hand out tickets in the municipality since it started contracting it out in 1997. The last one, Independent Security Services Atlantic, met the same fate last year.

“After reviewing the different companies that have provided the service for us over the past few years, basically there have been performance issues with many of them,” Ritcey said.