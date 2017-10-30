Man seriously hurt after stabbing in Dartmouth

A man has been seriously hurt after a stabbing Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Elmwood Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday in relation to someone being stabbed.

The victim was a 33-year-old man who was taken to the QEII hospital in Halifax with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

“Police were able to identify the suspect and do not believe this to be a random act,” a statement from Halifax Regional Police says.