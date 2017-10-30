Man seriously hurt after stabbing in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police say they have located a suspect but so far there have been no arrests.
A man has been seriously hurt after a stabbing Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Elmwood Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday in relation to someone being stabbed.
The victim was a 33-year-old man who was taken to the QEII hospital in Halifax with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
“Police were able to identify the suspect and do not believe this to be a random act,” a statement from Halifax Regional Police says.
So far there have been no arrests as the investigation continues.
