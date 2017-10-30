Newborn baby found abandoned on busy Halifax street: police

Police say a newborn baby was found abandoned on a busy Halifax street.

Halifax Regional Police say between 4 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, an infant was spotted alone in the 6000 block of Quinpool Road.

“The baby girl was brought to IWK where ‎she was examined and deemed healthy,” a police statement reads. “Police and hospital staff were unable to identify the baby or her parents.”

Department of Child Services now has custody of the baby.

The baby is described as being African Canadian descent and between the ages of four and five weeks.