Police reminding everyone to help keep little ghosts and ghouls safe on Halloween

Mild and clear weather might make this Halloween an extra busy one, and police are sharing tips to keep those little superheroes and zombies safe.

Halifax Regional Police said in a media release that Halloween night is the best night of the year for many kids and they want to help keep it that way.

They’ve shared their tips to help parents, kids and the community make the most of the night.

Trick-or-treaters, parents and guardians:

Follow normal pedestrian safety rules. Look both ways before crossing the street and watch for vehicles (especially vehicles backing out of driveways).

Trick-or-treat in groups. Never alone.

Try to limit criss-crossing the street. Go down one side of the street, then up the other.

Ensure Halloween costumes are bright, reflective and fit well. Confirm that costumes allow the wearer to see clearly. Consider using face paint or makeup instead of a mask.

Carry a flashlight and stay close to well-lit areas.

Be sure an adult checks all Halloween candy before trick-or-treaters dig in.

Trick-or-treaters should tell their parents and/or guardians their Halloween route and when they expect to be home.

Dress warmly.

Watch for open flames and be careful around jack-o-lanterns.

Stay outside while trick-or-treating. Never enter someone's home.

Motorists:

With the excitement of Halloween, trick-or-treaters may forget pedestrian safety rules. Drive slowly and be careful backing up.

Drive with extra caution in residential areas.

Homeowners:

Keep your doorway well-lit and clear of tripping hazards and open flames.

Give out only commercially-wrapped snacks.

Ensure trick-or-treaters stay outside of your home. It is dangerous to allow them inside.

Keep pets inside on Halloween. Costumes and loud noises may scare them.

Community members:

Contact police if you notice anything suspicious or require assistance.