'Disappointed:' Halifax police see zero attendance at second Voluntary Surrender event

Although Halifax police held a second Voluntary Surrender Initiative last weekend following the success of the first one this past spring, it’s fair to say this month’s initiative was a flop.

The event was offered at Captain William Spry Community Centre on Saturday to resolve any outstanding warrants for “non-violent offenses” in neutral space - and no one showed up.



“We’re disappointed in the turnout but we’re also proud that we offer this opportunity to the community,” said Insp. Don Moser. “We’re the first to do so in Canada and we’re very much still in the exploratory stages of the initiative.”

The first event resolved 19 warrants from 12 different people in April of this year.