Drunk man found unconscious after falling out of tree in Dartmouth

A drunk man was found unconscious after he apparently fell out of a tree in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called about sn injured man around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Primrose Street area.

When they arrived, officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground. He had a knapsack beside him with a long gun inside.

“It appears that the male had fallen out of the tree rendering himself unconscious,” a police statement reads.