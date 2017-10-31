Halifax issue, international problem: Why hate speech online is a trending phenomenon

From local news to international, from the backlash surrounding Dalhousie University student Masuma Khan to the Donald Trump impact, hateful comments try to shut down conversations about social changes. But what triggers these personal attacks on public discussion?

Metro Halifax interviewed three experts on hate speech across the country to analyze the good, the bad and the ugly of opinions on social media.

Kelley Anne Malinen- Mount Saint Vincent University

Anthropology and Sociology professor; expert on social issues regarding gender and sexuality. Halifax, NS

As an expert on social issues, Malinen discussed the term ‘dehumanization’ through the Internet and the thought processes behind hateful comments.

“Oppression requires a certain level of dehumanization and (it’s) facilitated by social media, because you don’t actually see the human being,” said Malinen.

According to her, the “keyboard barrier” makes it easier for people to turn to personal attacks when it comes to debates.

“You don’t have that face-to-face contact that allows you to see them as an actual human being and to see the emotional impact your statement may have on a person,” she said.

“I think that it can be difficult to have a calm debate even in person about some of these hot topics.”

Malinen said debates tend to “explode” on the Internet because people cannot see the impact their comments have.

For most people who engage in hateful statements, Malinen said it’s not about having a discussion, but about shutting down an opinion.

“Just saying ‘No, you’re wrong’ isn’t going to have the same kind of effect,” she said.

“It’s not about trying to have a civilized debate… it’s not about trying to come to some sort of agreement or understanding, it’s about trying to shut down threats to privilege.”

Online attacks are triggered by a wide variety of topics and words, but Malinen said they all start because of power and a threat of societal change.

“When someone is asking for change to be made to regress that history and that something be done to achieve a greater level of equality... that’s when we start hearing these racial slurs,” she said.

“Ultimately it comes down to anger about their privilege being challenged.”

While there is a detachment because of their screen, Malinen said online threats should be taken just as seriously as they are in person.

“People need to stop thinking it is acceptable to speak to other human beings in these ways,” she said.

Barbara Perry- University of Ontario Institute of Technology

Criminology and Sociology professor; expert in hate crimes. Oshawa, ON

“It took some labour to engage in hate speech (in the past)...You had to leave your house or you had to pick up the phone,” Perry told Metro in a phone interview.

In years past, she explained, anonymous hate was limited to voice messages, graffiti, and pamphlets.

Perry said a number of factors go into creating an environment in which hate speech can be amplified.

“They feel like it’s invisible,” she said.

Perry said social media is an outlet to voice opinions, including some that include offensive language. Today, people feel more comfortable saying things “unfiltered” online that they wouldn’t necessarily say in person.

“It's not always anonymous…but being behind your computer, even with your name out there, seems to lend people this sense of enmity,” Perry said.

“They seem to feel freer about expressing their opinions online.”

While hate speech isn’t a new phenomenon, Perry said she believes one of the factors recently intensifying it is caused by the “Trump Effect.”

President Donald Trump has become a voice for those who feel threatened by a loss of privilege, said Perry.

“They understand the game of civil and human rights as a zero-sum, almost,” she said.

“So ‘If other’s gain rights, we must be losing rights’ sort of thing. That feeds into this sense of victimhood.”

Perry said there’s little evidence to support claims of white, middle-class men becoming marginalized and victimized.

Within the white male middle-class, the Trump Effect is a growing concern about losing jobs, control, and safety, explains Perry.

She calls it a construction of perceived threats that are often seen as coming from Muslim or immigrant communities.

Perry emphasised while the Trump Effect may not necessarily create hate speech, it does create an environment that allows it to thrive.

“He really set the bar low in terms of what’s acceptable language and what are acceptable kinds of discourse to share around the other marginalized communities.” she explained.

Perry noted one of the positive aspects of social media is that more people are voicing their experiences about hate speech.

“It wasn’t any longer recognized as an individual problem, but in fact it’s a broad social problem,” she said.

Irfan Chaudhry – MacEwan University

Criminology and Sociology professor; expert in hate crime researcher and human rights specialist. Edmonton, AB.

The accessibility of social media makes it easier for people to read and voice their hateful comments, Chaudhry said. Platforms like Twitter and Facebook allow users to easily find people with similar viewpoints.

“I think at the end of the day just to be mindful about what you tweet about,” said Chaudhry when asked what advice he has for social media users.

“And if it does catch steam, just how to handle it.”

Chaudhry said he believes politicians are often perceived to reflect the views of our society.

“It does create comfort for those to think that ‘Well, if a president can think those not popular views and not get in trouble than so can I,’” he explained.

While political social media accounts can be used to help create social change, Chaudhry said it can also do the opposite.

With a large number of followers, Chaudhry said politicians can use their personal views to promote political views of hate speech, intolerance and racism.

Despite how easy it is to report accounts or block people, Chaudhry said there are few repercussions and little ownership when people post hate online.

“In terms of the consequences, they are very small,” he said.

“Worse case scenerio, I get blocked off of someone’s page, but in the reality...there is a lack of consequences and free will to literally say whatever you please with very little recourse.”

Chaudhry warned it isn’t just celebrities and politicians who can be targeted for online threats.

“Even when you look at Twitter and their terms of service. They warn to be cautious about what you tweet about because there is the potential to reach a global audience for good and for bad (reasons),” he said.

The lack of people owning their words online makes it easier for them to tweet out slurs and threats, said Chaudhry.

“We have these values and norms that we engage with in the offline world,” he said. “I think we as a collective, as users of the platform, we have to engage the same ways on the online platform.”

Even though the words can be harmful, Chaudhry said it’s better to know these opinions are out there and to confront them.