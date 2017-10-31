Halifax man facing drug trafficking charges after Nova Scotia traffic stop
The charges were laid after police seized cocaine, marijuana, dextroamphetamine, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia.
A Halifax man is one of two people facing charges after a traffic stop led to drug trafficking charges.
In a media release issued on Tuesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said members of the Inverness District RCMP conducted a traffic stop in Port Hastings around 3 p.m. on Monday.
As a result, a 43-year-old man from Halifax and a 39-year-old woman from Glendale were arrested.
Police found and seized cocaine, marijuana, dextroamphetamine, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia during the arrest.
The pair are charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
They were released from custody and are scheduled to attend Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Dec. 18.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
