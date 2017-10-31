News / Halifax

Halifax man facing drug trafficking charges after Nova Scotia traffic stop

The charges were laid after police seized cocaine, marijuana, dextroamphetamine, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia.

A Halifax man is one of two people facing charges after a traffic stop led to drug trafficking charges.

In a media release issued on Tuesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said members of the Inverness District RCMP conducted a traffic stop in Port Hastings around 3 p.m. on Monday.

As a result, a 43-year-old man from Halifax and a 39-year-old woman from Glendale were arrested.

Police found and seized cocaine, marijuana, dextroamphetamine, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia during the arrest.

The pair are charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

They were released from custody and are scheduled to attend Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Dec. 18. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

