'I'm sorry if I offended anyone:' Councillor Matt Whitman apologizes for saying 'negro' during interview

A Halifax regional councillor apologized on Tuesday for “inappropriate dialogue” after he used an offensive word during a television interview last week.

Coun. Matt Whitman used the word “negro” during an interview with CTV Atlantic. The TV station was talking to him about an argument he’d been having with Coun. Shawn Cleary about whether the word “marijuana” is racist, and he said “Mexican” isn’t a race, but “negro” is.

Four councillor conduct complaints were filed with the municipal clerk’s office as of Monday afternoon, but a municipal spokesperson couldn’t confirm which councillor they were related to, or whether they were all related to the same councillor.

At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting of council’s committee of the whole, Whitman rose to speak on a point of privilege.

“I apologize to my colleague and all members of council for any embarrassment I may have caused. My comments never meant to insult, hurt, demean or otherwise disparage anyone. My posts lost sight of the issue, and I became engulfed in inappropriate dialogue,” he said.

“For that, I apologize. I’m sorry if I offended anyone. That never was, nor has ever been, my intent. In future I commit to, as Mayor Savage has said, read twice, send once.”