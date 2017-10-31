No weed, Nova Scotia? Survey says majority won't buy marijuana when it's legalized

Pot doesn’t look like it will be popular in this province when it’s finally legalized.

A new survey released Tuesday says the vast majority of Nova Scotians don’t plan to buy marijuana for personal use once it’s legalized in Canada.

In a media release, Corporate Research Associates (CRA) said only one in five Nova Scotians (19%) intend to buy marijuana at least occasionally for personal use once it’s legalized.

However, eight in 10 (79%) of the province’s residents said they will “either probably not or definitely not” buy marijuana when it is legal.

The intention to purchase (or not purchase) legal marijuana for personal use is consistent across Nova Scotia.

However, men and residents under 55 are the most likely to “either definitely or probably” purchase it for personal use when it becomes legal.

“Based on current purchase intentions of marijuana for personal use, the initial results are perhaps lower than what many may have anticipated,” said CRA chairman Don Mills in a media release.

“At the same time, it is possible that purchase intentions could be understated given the current illegal status of marijuana for personal use.”

These results are part of the CRA Atlantic Quarterly, an independent, quarterly telephone survey of Atlantic Canadians.