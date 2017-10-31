Police continue search for parents of infant abandoned behind Halifax store

HALIFAX — Police in Halifax are continuing their search for the parents of an infant found abandoned on the weekend behind a business on a busy Halifax street.

Const. Dianne Penfound, a police spokeswoman, says investigators are interviewing potential witnesses and seeking surveillance video in the 6000 block of Quinpool Road, a well-known shopping district.

As well, she says police are working with the provincial Community Services Department and local hospitals to identify the baby, described by police as African-Canadian and believed to be about a month old.

The infant was found Sunday afternoon on the back step of a business, wrapped in a blanket.

Experts say such cases are extremely rare in Canada.