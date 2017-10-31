Police continue search for parents of infant abandoned behind Halifax store
The child was found Sunday afternoon on the back step of a business, wrapped in a blanket.
HALIFAX — Police in Halifax are continuing their search for the parents of an infant found abandoned on the weekend behind a business on a busy Halifax street.
Const. Dianne Penfound, a police spokeswoman, says investigators are interviewing potential witnesses and seeking surveillance video in the 6000 block of Quinpool Road, a well-known shopping district.
As well, she says police are working with the provincial Community Services Department and local hospitals to identify the baby, described by police as African-Canadian and believed to be about a month old.
Experts say such cases are extremely rare in Canada.
Grant Wilson, president of the Canadian Children's Rights Council, says there are many possible reasons for a parent to give up their child in such a public manner, including mental illness, cultural factors or an aversion to the adoption process.
