Halifax police lay attempted murder charge after Dartmouth stabbing

A man and woman have been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Dartmouth on Sunday night.

In a news release on Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police said they were called to the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue just after 9 p.m., and found a 33-year-old man suffering from what were believed to be life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to hospital, but police provided no further details on his condition.

At 4:30 a.m. on Monday, police arrested a 21-year-old woman on Main Avenue in Dartmouth. She was later released, and charged, not in relation to the stabbing, but with cocaine possession.

At 8:42 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested 24-year-old Damien Lee Cajolais from Dartmouth and 44-year-old Roxanna Carol Manning-Nurse of Hubley at a business on Troop Avenue in Dartmouth.

Cajolais was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of a probation order, and Manning-Nurse was charged with accessory. The pair was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday.