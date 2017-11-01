Man seriously injured after being attacked, stabbed inside Halifax apartment
Halifax Regional Police say the victim, who is a man in his 30s, knew the suspects.
A stabbing in the city has left a man seriously injured and two people in police custody.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Ahern Manor on Gottingen Street around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Inside one of the apartments, police say they found a 37-year-old man with several stab wounds. The victim was attacked by several people he knew, police add, and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Two people were arrested and the investigation is continuing.
