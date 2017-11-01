Nova Scotia Tory Leader Jaimie Baillie to step down as party leader

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie is stepping down.

A caucus news release says Baillie submitted his official notice to party president Tara Miller earlier today.

He says he will stay on as leader until a replacement is selected, and he will also continue on as the MLA for Cumberland South.

In thanking his caucus colleagues for their support over the last seven years as leader, Baillie says the timing is right for both he and his family to start a new chapter of their lives and for the party to find a fresh face as leader.

Baillie became leader in 2010 and led the party to official opposition status in last spring's election, winning 17 seats in the 51-seat legislature.

Miller says the party executive will meet in the coming weeks to discuss the process and details for selecting a new leader, as laid out in the party's constitution.