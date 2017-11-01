Police in Nova Scotia say drunk driver caught going wrong way on highway

Just. Plain. Stupid.

The RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have charged a 70-year-old man with impaired driving after police say he was caught going the wrong way on a stretch of highway in the province.

The incident happened Tuesday night around 8:40 p.m. on Highway 4, with police saying they caught a red truck going westbound in an eastbound lane in the community of Alma, Pictou County.

“Police located the truck on Highway 104 and following a brief pursuit, stopped the truck,” a RCMP statement reads.

The driver, who is from the community of Alma, was arrested and is charged with impaired driving, refusing a breath sample and flight from police.