Police in Nova Scotia say drunk driver caught going wrong way on highway

The RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have charged a 70-year-old man with impaired driving after police say he was caught going the wrong way on a stretch of highway in the province.
The incident happened Tuesday night around 8:40 p.m. on Highway 4, with police saying they caught a red truck going westbound in an eastbound lane in the community of Alma, Pictou County.
“Police located the truck on Highway 104 and following a brief pursuit, stopped the truck,” a RCMP statement reads.
The driver, who is from the community of Alma, was arrested and is charged with impaired driving, refusing a breath sample and flight from police.
Police haven’t released the driver’s name, but say he’s been released from custody with a court date set for Jan. 8.