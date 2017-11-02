Five things to do in Halifax this weekend: From Pink Floyd to yoga and kites

It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s a…Kite?

Let your inner child out! The Afghan Society of Halifax is hosting a free kite-flying workshop starting this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Captain William Spry Community Centre’s conference room. If you can’t make it out this weekend, don’t worry! The event will be held every Saturday from Nov. 4 until Dec. 2. All ages are welcome.

Once in a Full Moon

Howl at the moon while in downward dog pose during Lunar Lotus Yogas’s Full Moon Yoga this Saturday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the top of the Halifax Common hill. Dress for the weather and bring your own mat. The free event will likely be cancelled if it is raining so keep an eye on social media.

PIGS: A Pink Floyd Tribute

Try on a new shade of pink with PIGS. This Saturday night the Marquee Balloon is hosting Canada’s Pink Floyd cover band experience with PIGS. Don’t just wish you were here. Take time to get comfortably numb and shine on. Doors open at 8 p.m. for the show, which runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

It’s Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas

Christmas at the Halifax Forum is returning for another year to present (no pun intended) a diverse range of crafts and artisans from across the region. The festive event is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Wapikoni, Cinema on Wheels Halifax Pit Stop