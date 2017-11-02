Hells Angels charged with drug trafficking in Nova Scotia, Ontario: police

DARTMOUTH, N.S. — Police say two Hells Angels motorcycle gang members from Nova Scotia and Ontario face drug trafficking and other charges after a nine-month investigation.

RCMP say Mark David Heickert — a full-patch gang member of the Oshawa Hells Angels — was arrested at a home in Orillia, Ont., without incident.

The 48-year-old man is charged with conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and conspiracy to possess proceeds of crime.

Paul Francis Monahan of Halifax, 61, is charged with several counts including trafficking in marijuana and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Police say they found two kilograms of cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun as they searched homes in Orillia and Ostrea Lake, N.S.