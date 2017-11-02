Member of Hells Angels from Halifax charged, clubhouse searched: police

Police have laid multiple drug trafficking charges against a Halifax member of the Hells Angels after a nine-month investigation that also saw an Ontario gang member arrested.

According to a release Thursday, the investigation on drug trafficking around a member of the Hells Angels in Nova Scotia began in February 2017.

It was led by the Nova Scotia RCMP’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, with assistance from RCMP Federal Serious Organized Crime, Halifax District RCMP, RCMP Emergency Response Team, Halifax Regional Police, Ontario RCMP, and the Ontario Provincial Police Biker Enforcement Unit.

As a result, on Wednesday 61-year-old Paul Francis Monahan of Halifax was arrested in Jeddore, N.S. without incident.

Police said Monahan is a “hang-around” member of the New Brunswick Nomad Hells Angels Chapter.

Mark David Heickert, 48, of Orillia, Ont. was also arrested at a residence in Orillia without incident. Heickert is a “full-patch member” of the Oshawa Hells Angels chapter, police said.

Search warrants were carried out at homes in Ostrea Lake, N.S., Orillia, Ont. and at the Hells Angels Clubhouse in Musquodoboit Harbour.

Police seized two kilograms of cocaine, a sawed off shotgun, a large quantity of cash, Outlaw Motorcycle Gang paraphernalia, multiple cell phones and electronics in the home searches.

From the clubhouse, police seized a “small quantity” of hash and marijuana, a number of unidentified pills, Outlaw Motorcycle Gang paraphernalia, multiple cellphones, electronics and cash.

Monahan’s charges include:

· Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (marijuana) x 15

· Possession of Proceeds of Crime

· Conspiracy to Traffic in a Controlled Substance (cocaine) x 4

· Conspiracy to Possess Proceeds of Crime

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine).

Heickert has been charged with:

· Conspiracy to Traffic in a Controlled Substance (cocaine) x 4

· Conspiracy to Possess Proceeds of Crime

Monahan was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday, the same day Heickert will also appear in Ontario provincial court.