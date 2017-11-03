Halifax eatery first in Canada to have a restaurant Legacy Room
The Legacy Room opens its doors with a fundraising event on Monday night
A Halifax eatery will be the first in Canada to launch a Legacy Room in a restaurant.
The Barrington Steakhouse & Oyster Bar’s Legacy Room will open its doors on Monday night with a fundraising event in support of the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjak Fund.
In a media release issued Friday morning, the restaurant said its Legacy Room launch event will serve as its first annual fundraiser in support of the Downie Wenjack Fund.
A Legacy Room is a private, safe-space environment intended to promote reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.