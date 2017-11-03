Halifax police hoping to identify grocery store arson suspect

Halifax police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of setting a fire in a grocery store.

In a news release on Friday, Halifax Regional Police said staff at the Superstore on Joseph Howe Drive discovered a fire in one of the store’s aisles at about 6 p.m. last Friday.

The store was evacuated, and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. They later determined the fire was a case of arson.

Police identified a white man in his late 40s or early 50s with grey hair and a goatee as the culprit. At the time, police said he was wearing eyeglasses with thick rims, a blue “puffy style” jacket, jeans and a blue cap.