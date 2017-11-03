Halifax police hoping to identify grocery store arson suspect
Police say the man started a fire in an aisle at the Superstore on Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Halifax police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of setting a fire in a grocery store.
In a news release on Friday, Halifax Regional Police said staff at the Superstore on Joseph Howe Drive discovered a fire in one of the store’s aisles at about 6 p.m. last Friday.
The store was evacuated, and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. They later determined the fire was a case of arson.
Police identified a white man in his late 40s or early 50s with grey hair and a goatee as the culprit. At the time, police said he was wearing eyeglasses with thick rims, a blue “puffy style” jacket, jeans and a blue cap.
Anyone who can identify the man, or has any other information about the incident, is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident
-
Walk this way: How downtown Halifax project will bring 'shared street' to life
-
Dalhousie Student Union says women of colour are under attack, issues 10 demands
-