Halifax police say woman found pin in daughter's Halloween candy
Halifax police are investigating an allegation of Halloween candy tampering in Eastern Passage.
A release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they got a call from the mother of a 7-year-old girl in Eastern Passage on Thursday, saying she’d found a sewing needle in a chocolate bar.
Police said the girl was trick or treating on Kaleigh Drive, Briarwood Drive and Caldwell Road on Halloween evening.
There haven’t been any other reports of Halloween candy being tampered with, and police remind parents to check their kids’ candy.