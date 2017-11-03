N.S. teachers union files charter challenge against bill that imposes contract

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia Teachers Union has filed a charter challenge with the province's supreme court, asserting the bill that legislates the contracts of 9,300 public school teachers is unconstitutional.

Court documents say the union claims Bill 75 violates the right to freedom of association and the right to freedom of expression as guaranteed by Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The union says the bill interfered with the collective bargaining process and infringed on their right to strike.

It claims that their members' right to belief, opinion and expression as guaranteed under the charter is violated by its infringement on the teacher's right to protest or strike.

As a result, the union claims the conduct of the government before, during and after the failed negotiation of the teachers' contract failed to respect a process of good faith negotiations.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Tina Thibeau, the province's acting director of media relations, said the government stands by the legislation — passed in February — and believes it will hold up to a court challenge.

Both parties are due back in court on Nov. 23.