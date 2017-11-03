New program trying to get more Nova Scotia kids with physical disabilities into sports
The IWK Health Centre is behind the Para Multi-Sport Program, which would see seven different types of sports offered.
A new program in Halifax is making it possible for children with physical disabilities to have fun and stay active.
Para Multi-Sport Program, created by the IWK Health Centre, will launch this month and run every Saturday morning until June for those between the ages of 6 and 17.
In a media release Friday, Ryan Shay, the Para Multi-Sport Program lead, said it allow youth to try out seven different sports over an eight-month time period for the price of $100.
Shay said the program is designed for all different types of children with physical disabilities.
Their goal is to “nurture the desire and confidence to be active for life”.
“This is a really fun opportunity to try a variety of sports and improve confidence,” said 14-year-old Caden Flynn of Elmsdale, an IWK ambassador who was cerebral palsy and plays sports like sledge hockey, skiing and paddling. “I would encourage others to give it a try.”