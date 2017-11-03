New program trying to get more Nova Scotia kids with physical disabilities into sports

A new program in Halifax is making it possible for children with physical disabilities to have fun and stay active.

Para Multi-Sport Program, created by the IWK Health Centre, will launch this month and run every Saturday morning until June for those between the ages of 6 and 17.

In a media release Friday, Ryan Shay, the Para Multi-Sport Program lead, said it allow youth to try out seven different sports over an eight-month time period for the price of $100.

Shay said the program is designed for all different types of children with physical disabilities.

Their goal is to “nurture the desire and confidence to be active for life”.