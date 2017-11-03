Boy found with loaded handgun, facing charges: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police say the 17-year-old also had drugs on him.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was found with a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Dartmouth.
In a release, Halifax Regional Police say officers stopped a vehicle on Wyse Road in Dartmouth around 6 p.m. Thursday as part of a drug investigation.
A 17-year-old was arrested at the scene after police say they found the loaded gun and some marijuana.
He is facing drug and weapons charges and is due in court on Friday.