Halifax Black community invited to 'contribute to and inform' street check data analysis

At three meetings this week, the Black community in Halifax will have a chance to talk about street checks, and potentially influence the analysis of street check data in the municipality.

Numbers released in January show that Black people in Halifax are three times more likely than white people to be street checked, or carded, by police.

The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission is hosting the meetings with Dr. Scot Wortley, the Toronto criminologist tasked with examining street check data to determine whether they show racial discrimination by police.

“This study will be one of only a handful of studies that directly look at this data across Canada, so in many ways it is a ground-breaking endeavour,” Wortley said at the last meeting of Halifax’s Board of Police Commissioners.

Wortley said he didn’t know how long the review would take. He said he’s reviewing international and Canadian literature on racially biased policing, and then looking at the Halifax data, but he also needed to reach out to the community to find out about its concerns.

The meetings this week, being held in Halifax, Cherry Brook and North Preston, give people a chance to talk to Wortley about his analysis “and ask him questions, as well as contribute to and inform his process and analysis of the street checks data.”

When and where:

Monday 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Cornwallis Street Baptist Church Hall in Halifax

Tuesday 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the Black Cultural Centre in Cherry Brook