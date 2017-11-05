Halifax Heroes: Family SOS worker, volunteer has passion to "give back"

“I grew up caring about community, volunteering and wanting to give back,” says Simone Spears, raised in the small community of Liscomb on Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore.

This, and a passion for working with youth, made Spears a perfect fit for the position of Community Engagement Officer at Family SOS (Services of Support), where Spears started in January.

Family SOS was originally founded in 1978 by pediatrician Dr. John Anderson with the aim of working with families to prevent child abuse or neglect.

Since then, Family SOS has grown to a 10-member staff that provides services in homes, schools and communities, from the main office on Gottingen Street, and branches in Spryfield and Dartmouth North.

Last year Family SOS services reached some 1,300 youth and worked directly with some 80 families.

“I’m not a huge fan of the term ‘At risk youth,’ because people automatically think that if a kid is ‘at risk’ they’re bad,’” said Spears.

“The reality is just that in the marginalized communities they come from, opportunities for growth and advancement are limited. So it’s our job to go in there and give them those opportunities.”

While her official job at Family SOS entails public relations, event planning and fundraising, Spears, like the rest of the staff, are deeply involved throughout the organization’s programming.

One main focus, she says, is healthy eating and making sure the kids are properly fed, as food security in the communities Family SOS serves is a major issue.

Another main focus is on “experiential education” said Spears, including everything from tours of historic sites like Citadel Hill, to taking kids on camping trips and rafting.

“It’s like a summer camp, but everyday, ” said Spears, but always with an eye to teaching skills beyond what the youth would normally have access to.

In creating a safe space for kids to just be kids, away from whatever adversity they may be facing in their lives, Spears said she has seen youth completely change in their demeanor, attitude and outlook on life.

“I measure the work that we do by the ‘goose-bump level’,” said Spears. “When we do something and I get goose-bumps, I say ‘OK, we did really good thing that day’ – and we get that constantly.”

And constantly is how often Spears seems to be offering up her time: speaking to Metro last Friday, Spears described how she had spent the previous evening coordinating a meeting of the BEEA Honey With Heart program, a youth-led social enterprise project around urban beekeeping.

Then, before coming coming to work at Family SOS Friday morning, Spears had attended a sponsorship breakfast for the Canadian Progress Club, a women’s volunteer group that raises money for family and children’s charities in the HRM.

For Saturday, when most people would be taking break from the daily grind, Spears said she was planning to help out on a Habitat for Humanity building project in Spryfield.

“My schedule is pretty crazy,” she said, admitting she doesn’t have a lot of free time.

Does she worry she’ll get burned out?

“If I wasn’t doing stuff I loved, I probably would,” she said. “But I really love this stuff. It’s my passion.”

Have someone to nominate?