New Halifax United event aims to heal hate with music and dialogue

With hate speech and racism running rampant and impacting the lives of his closest friends, Paul Vienneau has created an event to bring people together.

The local disability advocate is the organizer of Halifax United 2017, a free concert and performance event happening Nov. 18.

“It’s sort of a reaction to the current political climate,” he explained.

In addition to Indigenous friends feeling fearful after hate was directed towards them over the Cornwallis statue protest, a close friend’s 13-year-old daughter was recently called “the n-word” on Facebook.

“She is a beautiful child, and hearing about how her heart was broken by that reminded me of growing up and my black friends being hurt by this kind of language,” Vienneau said.

“So my instinct was how can I help my friends not just feel like they are being attacked on all sides.”

Reflecting on these and other examples, he approached spoken word artists El Jones, Rebecca Thomas and Andre Fenton about delivering pieces in between the event’s musical performances.

He said they all readily agreed and he decided to move forward.

“Nobody wants to have these crazy online debates about the legitimacy of their human rights…I wanted to bring together different cultures in the province that I love and remind everybody that outside forces might want us to be divided,” Vienneau said.

“But Halifax United is to remind us all that there are more things that unite us, and that we all want the same things. A better life for us and our kids and our communities and stability and safety in our day to day lives.”

The family-friendly, alcohol-free event is intended to be a relaxed afternoon open to all, which is why it is also free.

Donations to the food bank will be accepted, and anyone who wishes to make a financial donation can do so. Funds will all be given to an as yet undetermined charity.

“For the opening of the show, since we’re on unceded Mi’kmaq land, we’ll have my friend Trevor Gould, a dancer and singer, do a welcome song,” he said.

There will also be appearances by the Maritime Bhangra group, Tareq Hadhad/Peace by Chocolate, Joe Murphy, Carson Downey and Masuma Khan.

The closing song will feature the cast on stage with a special guest.

“I would love for it to be an annual event,” he said.

“Political bad stuff will come and go like it always does, but this idea of celebrating together and having the charity aspect is really great.”

The issue of hate speech has been the topic of debate following the story of Dalhousie University student Masuma Khan.

Vienneau said he invited her to the event because he believes it’s important people see her.

“For a political opinion, she’s been receiving death and rape threats. No matter whether you agree or disagree with someone, that can have no space in our country of democracy and freedom of speech,” Vienneau said.

“I believe in freedom of speech. But there’s no freedom of violent speech or freedom of hate speech, and I think she as a Canadian citizen has every right to speak at this.”

Vienneau said there will be people attending Halifax United event who’ve only read about Khan in the media. He hopes putting a human face to her story will be helpful.

“Once people look someone in the eye and hear them talk, that’s the way you win over allies or at the very least gain understanding. I think a big problem with political discourse these days is it’s all about using words like hate,” he said.

“I hate this. I hate the writer. I hate the left. I hate the right. I hate social justice warriors. Those are absolutist words and they deny people’s humanity. When you look at someone in the eye, you start to see a person. That’s how we move forward together.”