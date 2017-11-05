Nova Scotia man charged with attempted murder after shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A Nova Scotia man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting that left another man with life-threatening injuries.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Yarmouth Rural RCMP and other police forces responded to a 911 call of a man having been shot at a residence on the Pembroke Road in Pembroke, Yarmouth County, a release said.

Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old man from Yarmouth County outside of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the Yarmouth Regional hospital, where he was later transported by Lifeflight to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

Nicholas Ashton Mullen, 32, of Pembroke was arrested at the scene and faces charges of Attempted Murder with a Firearm, Careless Use of a Firearm, Pointing a Firearm, and Discharging a Firearm with Intent.

Police said the victim and Mullen were known to each other. A third man at the residence is not facing any charges.

Mullen remains in custody and will appear in Yarmouth provincial court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.