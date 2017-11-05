Police investigate after Halifax woman finds bullet holes in window

Police in Halifax are investigating after a woman woke to find bullet holes in her one of her home’s windows.

Just before 7 a.m. Sunday, police said a resident in the 100 block of Caledonia Road reported to Halifax Regional Police that she had woken up to find bullet holes in a basement window of her residence.

The bullet holes were fresh from overnight, police said.

Officers learned that the residents had been home all night, but nobody inside heard any shots. Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

Police believe the shots were likely fired sometime after 10:30 p.m. The Forensic Identification Unit was called out to process the scene, and the matter will be investigated by the Integrated General Investigative Section.