'A violation of their rights:' Advocates call for better phone, internet access for women prisoners

A non-profit group working with people who are pregnant or parenting young children in jail says restrictions preventing them from regularly communicating with family members is a violation of their rights.

Women’s Wellness Within provides volunteer support to women and trans individuals at the Nova Institution for Women Federal Prison, the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility provincial jail, and women on bail and parole in the community.

On Monday, the group called on the Correction Service of Canada to reverse what it says are unfair restrictions on communication that disproportionately affect mothers and incarcerated women in federal facilities.

“We have women at the Nova prison here in Nova Scotia from all across Atlantic Canada, from the tip of Labrador to Yarmouth to Campbellton. These women are going to receive few visits and the isolation that women experience is tremendously painful,” said Women’s Wellness Within chairperson Martha Paynter.

“Women do the bulk of the emotional labour in our families, and we can of course critique that from a feminist perspective but we should at this very moment acknowledge that that is the reality for women and separation from our families is excruciatingly painful.”

Paynter said limiting the ability of prisoners to add credits to their phone cards to just one day per month is unnecessarily restrictive and prevents women from communicating and bonding with their families in a meaningful way.

They’re calling on the correctional service to allow prisoners to load their phone cards throughout the month, and want all phone charges for women incarcerated at federal facilities to be dropped.

“It is not a reasonable expectation that women will have the funds to be able to make these calls,” Paynter said.

“If we ever want to see rehabilitation and reintegration in successful and healthy ways, it requires at a bare minimum that women be able to make phone calls.”

Women’s Wellness Within is also advocating for internet access for incarcerated women. Paynter said without it, women can’t access many support services.

“People need to know women do not have any access to the internet when they are incarcerated either at Nova or at Burnside. We live in a deeply internet dependent age,” Paynter said.