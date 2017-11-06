Halifax-area break and enter suspect charged with fleeing police after driving across field, running into woods

Halifax RCMP have laid charges after power tools were stolen from a business in Musquodoboit Harbour early Sunday morning.

Surveillance footage from the business allowed the police to identify a suspected vehicle. RCMP spotted the vehicle Sunday afternoon on Highway 7 and attempted to stop it.

The suspect drove away, eventually driving across a field and fleeing into the woods. He was arrested nearby after work from the RCMP and a Halifax Regional Police K-9 unit.

A 51-year-old man is now charged with break and enter, four counts of failing to comply with probation order, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified.

The man from Tangier, N.S. was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Monday.