Halifax-area break and enter suspect charged with fleeing police after driving across field, running into woods
The 51-year-old man is also connected to a theft of tools from a local business on Sunday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Halifax RCMP have laid charges after power tools were stolen from a business in Musquodoboit Harbour early Sunday morning.
Surveillance footage from the business allowed the police to identify a suspected vehicle. RCMP spotted the vehicle Sunday afternoon on Highway 7 and attempted to stop it.
The suspect drove away, eventually driving across a field and fleeing into the woods. He was arrested nearby after work from the RCMP and a Halifax Regional Police K-9 unit.
A 51-year-old man is now charged with break and enter, four counts of failing to comply with probation order, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified.
The man from Tangier, N.S. was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Monday.
Police said the investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.