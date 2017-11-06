Halifax police make arrest in grocery store arson case

Police have arrested the suspect they say set fire to an aisle in a Halifax grocery store.

Staff at the Superstore on Joseph Howe Drive discovered a fire in one of the store’s aisles at about 6 p.m. on Oct. 27. The store was evacuated, and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. They later determined the fire was a case of arson.

Police identified a white man in his late 40s or early 50s with grey hair and a goatee as the culprit, and on Friday, they released surveillance photos and asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

On Monday, police said they arrested 52-year-old Kevin Tracey Shih on Lamont Terrace in Dartmouth on Saturday.