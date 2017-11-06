News / Halifax

Jim Cuddy stopping in Halifax on national solo tour

The Canadian icon will perform at the Rebecca Cohn in February.

Jim Cuddy performs with Blue Rodeo at the Halifax Jazz Festival.

Zane Woodford/Metro

Singer-songwriter Jim Cuddy of country rock band Blue Rodeo is back with a new solo album and tour, including a stop in Halifax.

Cuddy’s fourth solo studio album, Constellation, comes out Jan. 26, 2018 and he’ll embark on the cross-Canada “Constellation Tour” with the six-piece Jim Cuddy Band starting in February.

The Halifax show takes place on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium at 8 p.m. with tickets available on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Jimcuddy.com and include a digital copy of the new album when released.

Tickets cost between $54.50 and $71.50 and can be purchased through the Dalhousie Arts Centre box office by phone at 902-494-3820 or online.

Other artists playing the Halifax show include Barney Bentall, along with sons Devin Cuddy and Sam Polley.

