Jim Cuddy stopping in Halifax on national solo tour

Singer-songwriter Jim Cuddy of country rock band Blue Rodeo is back with a new solo album and tour, including a stop in Halifax.

Cuddy’s fourth solo studio album, Constellation, comes out Jan. 26, 2018 and he’ll embark on the cross-Canada “Constellation Tour” with the six-piece Jim Cuddy Band starting in February.

The Halifax show takes place on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium at 8 p.m. with tickets available on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Jimcuddy.com and include a digital copy of the new album when released.

Tickets cost between $54.50 and $71.50 and can be purchased through the Dalhousie Arts Centre box office by phone at 902-494-3820 or online.