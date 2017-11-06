Nova Scotia's lieutenant-governor to unveil Halifax Explosion stamp
A
A
Share via Email
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc will unveil a stamp today that commemorates the Halifax Explosion.
Arthur will reveal the design of the Canada Post stamp during a ceremony at Government House.
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage will also be on hand.
This year marks 100 years since the munitions vessel SS Mont Blanc collided with the SS Imo, causing a massive blast that devastated the city.
The disaster in the Halifax Harbour on Dec. 6, 1917 killed 2,000 people, injured 9,000 and left 25,000 homeless.