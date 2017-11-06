Pitter patter: Second Letterkenny Live! show added in Halifax

Halifax will get a double-dose of hoser comedy Letterkenny in February.

A second Halifax show has been added to the Letterkenny Live! tour on Feb. 27 at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium after the previously announced show on Feb. 28 sold out.

Tickets for the Feb. 27 show go on sale Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. online. At 12 p.m., tickets can be purchased through the Dalhousie Arts Centre box office by phone at 902-494-3820. Prices range between $46.50 and $81.50.

The live show features 90-minutes of comedy from the television show’s stars Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, K. Trevor Wilson and Mark Forward.