Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody

Two Halifax Regional Police officers have been charged with criminal negligence causing death after a man died in their custody in June 2016.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) said in a news release on Tuesday that Special Constables Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner were both working as booking officers the night 41-year-old Corey Rogers was arrested and put in police cells.

Rogers died in the early morning hours of June 16, 2016 after being arrested outside the IWK hospital in Halifax. His mother told Metro in June that her son died by asphyxiation after officers put a spit hood over his head.

Fraser and Gardner were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.