'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery

A Dartmouth woman is cautiously optimistic about “finally getting her life back” after travelling to Texas for a surgery unavailable in Canada.

Leanna MacIsaac, 37, spoke to Metro Halifax at the end of September. The new mom had spent most of the last three years in bed with disabling nerve pain that made it difficult for her to sit, stand or walk without severe pain.

She had to leave her job as a hospital nurse in Halifax and the medical community didn’t know what was wrong with her.

A conversation with a physiotherapist led MacIsaac to begin investigating a relatively rare condition called Tarlov Cyst Disease.

A Texas-based neurosurgeon and world-renowned specialist in the treatment of Tarlov cysts was able to confirm the condition. But the cost of the surgery alone was $56,000.

MacIsaac’s sister started a GoFundMe fundraising page that had raised about $9,000 when Metro published her story. The final tally was $23,878.

On Oct. 25, MacIsaac underwent surgery in Texas. There were nine cysts, including one that had almost completely eroded the bone on the right side of her back.

MacIsaac said she went into the surgery with “hopeful expectations,” but didn’t think she’d experience much improvement for at least a couple of months.

“When I arrived in my hospital room, my mom asked ‘Hey, can you move toes on your right foot? So I did,” she recalled.

“Immediately I had full range of motion in my right foot, which I had not had for over three years.”

MacIsaac also experienced near immediate improvement from the excruciating pressure in her sacral area.

“I feel that it’s really important that the medical community is aware of how I was before and how I am afterwards to give some validity to this procedure,” she said.

“This has given me the opportunity to have a life and that also means that I have the opportunity to be a participant and a productive citizen so I can go back to work and be a nurse, not be a drain on the system.”

MacIsaac said the outpouring of support from Nova Scotia and across Canada following Metro’s story was something she would never forget.

“I really want them to know how appreciative I am and how very touched I was that so many people really felt compelled to help me out, and it is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” MacIsaac said, fighting back tears.