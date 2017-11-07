Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
Police say 15 vehicles in four neighbourhoods had items stolen since Friday.
Criminals targeting unattended vehicles have been on a spree lately, prompting Halifax Regional Police to caution people about leaving valuables in their cars.
Since Friday, police say they’ve received 15 reports of items being stolen from vehicles in Clayton Park, Kearney Lake, Bedford, and Spryfield.
Police said that in most cases the items had been left in plain sight and the cars unlocked, though in some cases windows had been broken.
The force is reminding residents to take anything of value with you when you exit your vehicle, or if you must leave them in your car, lock them in the trunk.