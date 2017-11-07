Two Nova Scotia men charged with trafficking cocaine after home search

Two Nova Scotia men are facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine was seized in a home search.

As part of an ongoing investigation, the Valley Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (VISCEU), with help from Kings RCMP, searched a Sumac Avenue home in New Minas last Thursday.

According to a release, police seized a quantity of cocaine during the search.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man and a 23-year old man, both from New Minas, without incident.

They are each facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine).