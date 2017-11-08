News / Halifax

Nova Scotia man killed in ATV crash

Cape Breton Regional Police say a 37-year-old man lost control of an ATV and ended up in the ditch, suffering serious injuries.

A Cape Breton man is dead after an ATV crash on Tuesday evening.

A news release from Cape Breton Regional Police says they responded to a crash on Connaught Avenue in Glace Bay at 6:20 p.m.

They say a 37-year-old man lost control of an ATV, and ended up in the ditch, suffering serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance. Wednesday morning police said he died.

Police seized the ATV for a mechanical inspection, and say their investigation continues.

