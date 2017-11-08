Nova Scotia man killed in ATV crash

A Cape Breton man is dead after an ATV crash on Tuesday evening.

A news release from Cape Breton Regional Police says they responded to a crash on Connaught Avenue in Glace Bay at 6:20 p.m.

They say a 37-year-old man lost control of an ATV, and ended up in the ditch, suffering serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance. Wednesday morning police said he died.