Nova Scotia man robs store with screwdriver

Police in Nova Scotia are looking for a man they say robbed a convenience store in Middleton on Tuesday.

According to a RCMP release, at about 8:30 p.m. a man entered the store on Main Street and demanded the cash drawer. He carried a screwdriver in his left hand.

The employee handed the money to the man, who then took it and ran from the store. There was another customer at the back of the store, but neither he nor the employee were hurt.

The RCMP searched the area and had a police dog attend the scene, but a suspect was not found.

Police are releasing a photo of the suspect, taken from surveillance cameras at the store.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late thirties, medium height, heavy build, with dark hair and a receding hairline.

He was wearing a black 'puffy' jacket, sweat pants with stripes down the legs, and had a white bandana covering the lower part of his face.